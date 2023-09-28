Man City on red alert, as Chelsea could be forced into selling star in January after contract talks stall

Chelsea could be forced into selling left-back Ian Maatsen in January as they are struggling to tie him down to a new contract, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been integrated into the Chelsea first team this season after enjoying a successful loan spell with Burnley last term.

Maatsen made 42 appearances for the Clarets, scoring four goals and making six assists in the process. He played a key role in helping the Lancashire side win the Championship title.

Vincent Kompany was keen on signing the Dutchman permanently. Burnley had a club record bid of £31.5m accepted for Maatesen, but he rejected the move to Turf Moor.

Maatsen has since broken into the Chelsea first team. He has made six appearances in all competitions for the Blues so far this season.

Chelsea are now working on a new deal for Maatsen. But, they risk losing him on a free transfer if they are unable to agree on terms as his current contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

This has caught the attention of Manchester City, who are thought to be interested in the defender.

Chelsea make zero progress on new Maatsen deal

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are yet to make any kind of progress in contract talks with Maatsen’s entourage.

Therefore, as it stands, it’s likely that they will be forced into selling him in January.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Man City are admirers of Maatsen and Guardiola is keen on signing a new left-back this winter.

In recent years, players like Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer have moved from Man City to Chelsea. Mateo Kovacic went in the opposite direction this summer, which may give Maatsen a pathway to follow.

As things stand, the only player who is a left-back by trade in Guardiola’s squad is Sergio Gomez, who is not frequently called upon.

There are other left-footed defenders in the backline, though, such as the more central Josko Gvardiol, who joined from RB Leipzig this summer, and ex-Chelsea man, Nathan Ake.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Man City do make a concrete bid for Maatsen in January. Alternatively, they may bide their time and wait to poach him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

