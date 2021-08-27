Manchester City are reportedly in talks to seal a sensational Premier League return for Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

The Portugal captain, through his agent Jorge Mendes, has told Juve that he no longer wants to play for the club, according to Sky in Italy. That has sparked a scramble for his signature, although PSG have already ruled out a potential raid of their own.

Ronaldo, who is in the final year of his contract in Turin, was not initially in City’s plans this summer. However, after a deal for Tottenham frontman Harry Kane failed to materialise, all signs now point towards the prolific Portuguese instead.

Sky Sports report that major stumbling blocks to any potential deal are the £25m fee which Juventus are demanding for the 36-year-old forward, plus his £500,000-a-week wages.

Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 for a fee in the region of £105m. He has scored 101 goals in 134 games for the club, helping them to two Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia crown and two Italian Super Cups.

Sky Italy claim that City are willing to offer Ronaldo a two-year contract, with a salary of £12.8m-per-season (€15m). He is currently earning €31m (£26.6m) per year after tax in Turin.

August 25 Transfer Chatter - Ronaldo flirts with Man City move, PSG eye Mbappé replacement and Arsenal set for late clear-out Cristiano Ronaldo has bee talking to his Portuguese compatriots at Manchester City over a possible move, PSG eye up Everton's Richarlison as Kylian Mbappé replacement and Arsenal set for clear-out to make late move for Kieran Trippier, all in today's transfer chatter.

The report adds that there is still some way to go before a deal can be concluded and time might be tight ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

For his part, Ronaldo wants to carry on playing at the highest level for as long as possible, and a return to England is an attractive option – even if it is to United’s bitter city rivals.

Juve, meanwhile, are in advanced talks to sign Moise Kean from Everton as Ronaldo’s replacement. Kean scored 17 goals in 41 games while on loan at Paris-Saint Germain last season.

City to face PSG after CL draw

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s defence of Europe’s top trophy will include games against Juventus, while Manchester City will be facing Lionel Messi’s PSG after the Champions League draw for the group stage was made.

Chelsea beat Manchester City in an all-English final last season to cap off a fine second half of the season under Thomas Tuchel. It is time for all the clubs involved to reset though as the new campaign continues. UEFA held the draw for the group stage on Thursday so the sides could learn their fate.

The reigning champions have been placed in Group H along with Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo.

Beaten finalists City, who have dominated the domestic scene in recent years but are still waiting for a European triumph under Pep Guardiola, were also a pot one side. They were the first name out of the hat and will be facing Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and Club Brugge in Group A.

