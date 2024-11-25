Manchester City are reportedly not planning to trigger their buyback clause for Liam Delap, giving Chelsea confidence that they could land the Ipswich forward.

Delap is thriving since leaving City in the summer. Having come through the academy of the Citizens, the striker made just six appearances in the first team, scoring once.

Having banged in goals at youth level and impressed on loan at Hull last season, all Delap needed was a chance, and he has taken the one given to him by Premier League side Ipswich, netting six times in 12 top-flight games so far.

City seemingly knew he could come good, and protected their sale by including a buyback clause, which a recent report stated they could look to use.

However, as per GIVEMESPORT, they are not looking to bring Delap back.

The report states there is very little chance that Pep Guardiola looks to lure him back so soon after he was sold.

That stance is said to be despite the fact the Citizens are looking to provide fresh competition for Erling Haaland – the sole senior striker at the club.

Chelsea on alert for Delap

Ipswich are said to be desperate for City to refrain from coming back in for Delap.

But they also have Chelsea to contend with for the 21-year-old striker.

TEAMtalk is aware that Delap is on the Blues’ list of potential reinforcements through the middle of the attack.

They have been in attendance at multiple Ipswich games this season in order to watch him, so could decide to raid them for the £20million striker.

Delap timeline

Joined Man City’s academy in 2019 at the age of 16 after 10 years at Derby County, where his dad Rory previously played.

Scored just 18 minutes into his senior debut for City in an EFL Cup win over Bournemouth in September 2021 and made his Premier League bow just three days later.

After a succession of injuries, Delap made his Champions League debut for City at Sporting in February 2022, coming on for Bernardo Silva in a 5-0 win.

Loaned out to Stoke City and then Preston during the 2022/23 season, scoring just four times in 38 appearances combined.

Joined Hull City on loan for the 2023/24 campaign and scored eight times in 32 outings for the Tigers as they finished seventh in the Championship, just outside the play-offs.

Joined newly-promoted Ipswich in a £20million deal from City in July 2024, signing a five-year-old contract at Portman Road.

Scored his first goal for Town in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham on August 31.

Became the first Ipswich player to score a top-flight double in a game since Darren Bent in 2002 when he notched both goals in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on September 29.