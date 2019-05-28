Man City outcast considering return to former club

Porto are interested in re-signing Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala on a permanent basis, according to reports in Portugal.

Mangala joined City from Porto in 2014, but has never really nailed down a starting place, spending time on loan at Valencia and Everton before being hit with injury troubles.

Despite him not making a single appearance in City’s treble-winning season, the club surprisingly extended his contract until 2020 recently – although that does not mean he is in their long-term plans.

According to O Jogo, Porto are weighing up a move to take Mangala back, but would have concerns about the player’s wage demands and fitness.

The Portuguese giants need to sign a high-profile defender, with Felipe moving to Atletico Madrid as a replacement for Diego Godin and Eder Militao joining Real Madrid.

Mangala is said to be optimistic about the move back to Porto, where he feels he could relaunch his stagnating career at a team competing for titles. The 28-year-old has not played for France since 2016.

City know they will not be able to recoup the £32m they spent on him five years ago, with Porto boosted by the fact that they won’t have to fork out too much money for him.