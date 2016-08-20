Out-of-favour Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri could be heading to Besiktas on a season-long loan deal, according to reports.

Pep Guardiola singled out the Frenchman when discussing overweight players during the Citizens’ pre-season schedule and is said to be one of three players he is looking to sell this summer.

The Spaniard may be forced to settle for a loan move for Nasri, with another Champions League club in the form of Besiktas already in discussions.

The deal is thought to be with an option to buy, while the future is also looking bleak for Jason Denayer and Fernando who are yet to feature for Manchester City so far this season.