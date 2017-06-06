Man City outcast set to return to Spain with Sevilla switch

Manchester City forward Nolito is reportedly set to end his exile at the club by joining Sevilla on loan.

The Spaniard started well at City following his £13.8million arrival from Celta Vigo last summer, but has fallen away from the first team picture at the Etihad since.

He recently publicly expressed his disappointment at a lack of first team action, and stated his desire to return to Spainm prompting a scramble from La Liga sides to snap him up.

However, Goal reports it is Sevilla who have beaten off competition from Celta Vigo and Real Betis to secure a deal after he was pictured having dinner with the club’s new sporting director Oscar Arias.