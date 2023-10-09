Man City overtake Man Utd for midfielder they believe is ‘ready’ for Premier League leap

Despite Manchester United being linked with Benfica midfielder Joao Neves over the weekend, it is their local rivals Manchester City leading the race to sign him, a new report has claimed.

Neves was named as a Man Utd target in the Portuguese media last week, and while their interest is confirmed in an update from 90min, Man City are now deemed to be the leading candidates to sign him instead.

The latest report claims Man City scouts have been watching Neves – just like United’s have – and now think he is ‘ready’ to come to the Premier League.

That’s despite Neves being just 19 years of age and having just 31 senior appearances to his name for the Benfica first team – not to mention the fact that his current employers categorically want to keep him in January.

Neves is under contract with Benfica until 2028 and is protected by a hefty release clause. He is also drawing interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, the report claims.

READ MORE: Man Utd, Man City on red alert with Prem rivals ‘willing’ to sell superb winger for £70m this winter

In fact, the German and Italian suitors have sent scouts to watch Neves in action. It was already documented that Juventus were watching him after sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli attended Benfica’s visit to Inter for a Champions League match in Milan this month.

Neves’ next chances to impress could come with his national team, since he has earned his first Portugal call-up for the current international break.

Joao Neves making good progress

After becoming a league champion with Benfica last season, it seems Neves’ career trajectory is only heading in one direction – and that is up.

Benfica have sold several of their homegrown talents to big clubs in recent years and Neves could earn his own big move at some stage. For now, though, his employers appear determined to keep him until the end of the season at least.

Neves has played 11 times this season, largely as a defensive midfielder, though he is still showing signs of adaptation to various roles in the middle of the park.

Man City began rebuilding their midfield over the summer when Ilkay Gundogan left and Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes were signed from Chelsea and Wolves respectively.

Man Utd, meanwhile, added Mason Mount from Chelsea and Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, but lost Fred to Fenerbahce.

REVEALED: Real reason why Man City, Man Utd rejected chance to sign €80m Chelsea flop