Man City pin down Gabriel Jesus to new contract

Gabriel Jesus has signed a new deal with Manchester City which ties him to the Premier League champions until 2023.

The new deal extends his previous contract by two years and is thought to have seen his pay rise by some £20,000 a week to £80,000.

The 21-year-old joined City in January 2017 for £32million and has since scored 24 goals in 53 matches.

“I can say that it was the best decision I’ve made in my life to come to Manchester City because whilst I’m here I’m improving as a professional and as a person,” Jesus told the club’s official website.

“I would like to thank the fans for the welcome and for how well they have treated me.

“Also thanks to the club for being so organised and focused since I arrived.

“(Manager) Pep (Guardiola) had an important role in my signing, but also the club. City is a huge club and it is getting bigger and bigger so I just want to say thanks for everything. I hope that I can keep making the fans happy.”

Jesus has hit 24 goals in 53 matches since his January 2017 arrival at City, leaving director of football Txiki Begiristain purring over the Brazil star’s new contract.

“Gabriel is undoubtedly one of the best young forwards in world football, so to have him commit his future to us is a huge boost,” said Begiristain.

“There’s so much variety in his game. I know how much Pep enjoys working with him and I am really looking forward to watching his development in the coming years.”

Jesus started all five of Brazil’s World Cup matches in Russia 2018 but failed to score a goal during the tournament as the South Americans lost in the quarter-finals to Belgium.

The attacker – once on Manchester United’s radar – now looks set to stay at the City for the foreseeable future.

