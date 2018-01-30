Man City plan shock £60m swoop on Leicester star before deadline

Manchester City are planning to swoop for £60m rated Leicester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez before the deadline slams shut, according to reports.

The Premier League leaders announced the £57m signing of Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte on Tuesday afternoon.

And Pep Guardiola could be set to splash another £60m, as he looks to buy a suitable replacement for the injured Leroy Sane, who was ruled out for at least six weeks after damaging his ankle ligaments in City’s 2-0 win over Cardiff City in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Guardiola had reportedly expected to announce the signing of Alexis Sanchez in January, but lost out to rivals Manchester United.

The Sun claim everything is in place for an approach from City, but things may need to be rushed with the transfer deadline fast approaching.

The report states that City want the Algerian international to travel to Manchester on Tuesday to begin negotiations, but Leicester City will be keen to keep one of their star men.

Reports from France suggest that the Foxes have an agreement in place with Mahrez where they will allow him to leave, should a suitable offer be submitted for the 26-year-old.

