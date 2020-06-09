Man City playing hardball as Bayern step up talks to sign €70m Etihad star

Manchester City are reportedly standing firm in their valuation of Leroy Sane after more talks with suitors Bayern Munich.

Talks last week ended with the Bundesliga giants being told that City want a fee of around £62m (€70m) for the Germany winger – whose contract runs out in the summer of 2021 – with Bayern’s latest offer coming in at a lowly £36m (€40m).

Bayern head coach Hansi Flick said on Wednesday that wide players would be one of his transfer priorities this summer, while the club’s honorary president and deputy chairman Uli Hoeness has repeatedly expressed his desire for a deal to be done.

The German champions were desperate to sign Sane last summer, but the 24-year-old suffered a serious knee injury in the Community Shield game against Liverpool and has not played a first-team match for the club this campaign.

Sane was, however, on the verge of making his first-team comeback prior to the suspension of the Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic – which is set to restart on June 17 – featuring for City in an U23 fixture against Arsenal in February.

He started only 21 games in the Premier League last season, having been first-choice 27 times in 2017/18.

Bayern, meanwhile, moved to within two wins of the Bundesliga title with a 4-2 victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Meanwhile, City are in negotiations with Malang Sarr’s agent over a move for the central defender, claims a report.

The 21-year-old Nice defender is out of contract this month and is a free agent.

According to TodoFichajes, City are deep in talks with Sarr’s agent over a summer switch for the France Under-21 star.

The report claims numerous teams have enquired about Nizza-born defender, who can also play at left-back. City however, are at the head of the queue for Sarr and hope to wrap up a deal before the end of the delayed season. Read more…