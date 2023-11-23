Man City points deduction claim made as ‘furious’ Gary Neville slams Prem clubs for ‘bullying’ Everton

Gary Neville is furious at the points deduction handed out to Everton with Man City also under investigation

Manchester City will not receive a major points deduction amid allegations they have breahed the Premier League’s financial rules, it has been claimed, while a fuming Gary Neville has hit out at Premier League bullies for throwing Everton under the bus.

Following a near-three year investigation, Everton were last week docked a massive 10 points after breaching profit and sustainability rules. That immediately plunges the troubled Toffees into the Premier League’s drop zone, though just two points from safety behind 17th-place Luton.

Worse could still be around the corner for Everton with an alarming report claiming up to seven points could be sold off by the club if they’re hit with additional points penalties and fines.

To that end, the likes of Jarrod Branthwaite, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jordan Pickford and Amadou Onana are among the players reportedly set to be cherry-picked by rival clubs.

Fears that Everton could land an additional financial penalty comes amid claims that Leicester, Burnley, Leeds and Southampton – all of whom suffered relegation from the Premier League during the time since the investigation against Everton was launched – are banding together to claim for hundreds of millions of pounds in lost revenue.

However, regardless of whether or not that compensation claim proceeds and is successful, we exclusively revealed that Everton are confident of retaining their star players and will not be forced into a firesale in January.

Nonetheless, a furious Neville has hit out at the treatment of the Toffees and believes they have every right to feel hard done by over the 10-point penalty.

And he believes that the Premier League’s big six have too much power in the English game and have shown no mercy in throwing a fellow club to the wolves.

Gary Neville hits out at Premier League bullies after Everton points penalty

It’s also reported that both Chelsea and Manchester City could face similar actions for financial breaches. Probes against both sides remain ongoing.

However, speaking on the latest episode of Stick To Football, Neville claims he’d be raging if he was Everton and reckons the Premier League are scared of Manchester City.

“The trust and faith has gone completely (in the Premier League),” Neville began.

“The greed and selfishness is out of control it’s lawless. The Premier League is a defunct organisation.

“I’d be furious if I was an Everton fan. I’d feel like it is an absolute disgrace what you’ve done to my club. Big Six, they’re bullies.”

City currently have a whopping 115 charges hanging over their heads, but Neville claims the Premier League are “frightened to death of Manchester City”, having intimated they may escape a similar sort of points penalty.

Man City and Chelsea tipped to escape points deduction

That’s a view also shared by another former player in Gabby Agbonlahor, who would also be surprised if either City or Chelsea were sanctioned in the same manner.

“I don’t see, in the next couple of years, Manchester City or Chelsea taking a big points deduction,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

“How far do you go back for Manchester City? I don’t think they’re going to go back and take anything Manchester City have won, so what do you do this season? Do you do it now?

“At least with Everton, the good news about Everton is that they’ve had a chance now to make their points up. I think by the time they get their ten points off they’re still one win away from getting out of the bottom three.

“To see them get the points deduction so quickly as well, the punishment was like straight away there you go 10 points.

“At least if you’re Everton you’re like: ‘At least we’ve been deducted now, not come March when maybe it’s closer down the bottom of the table’.”

Everton take their first step towards clawing back their 10-point handicap when they take on Manchester United at Goodison Park on Sunday in a televised game.

