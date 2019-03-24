Man City prepare record €100m bid for star Serie A defender

Manchester City could break the world transfer record for a defender by bringing an Inter Milan star to the Premier League in the summer, according to reports.

Milan Skriniar has established himself as one of the strongest defenders in Serie A over the past couple of seasons, and according to AS, Man City are prepared to pay €100 million to land the Slovakian international.

Skriniar is under contract with Inter until 2022, but has been stalling on talks over a new deal, and a nine-figure sum might prove to be too much for the Italian giants to turn down.

They resisted heavy interest in the player from Manchester United last summer, but they could be tempted to cash in when the transfer market re-opens.

However, City would face competition from Real Madrid, who are preparing contingency plans in case Raphael Varane departs. Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly is also high up on the Spanish giants’ list of targets, but would cost €50m more than Skriniar, meaning they may prioritise the Inter man.

