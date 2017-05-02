Man City prepared to offer Bayern instant profit on France star

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to pay Bayern Munich up to £50million to sign Kingsley Coman – despite the player only sealing a permanent move to the club last week.

The France winger has been on loan at Bayern for two seasons from Juventus – but his move became a permanent £18million deal last week when the Bundesliga giants activated a clause in the arrangement to sign him long term.

However, The Times claim City remain keen to bring the player to the Premier League after he fell out of favour at the club this season.

After making 27 starts under Man City boss Pep Guardiola at Bayern last season, Coman has made only nine Bundesliga starts this term and only two substitute appearances in the Champions League.

Matt Hughes’ story suggests City have formed “the view that Bayern’s decision to sign the player was largely in the hope of generating a significant profit”.

The France winger’s representatives reportedly held talks with City last week, with Guardiola said to be willing to pay between £40-50million, which would make make Bayern a profit of at least £22million on the 20-year-old.