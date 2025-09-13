Manchester City have identified Barcelona ace Fermin Lopez as a successor for Bernardo Silva, with reports claiming that the Etihad legend is already in talks over his next move.

Silva was named Man City captain in June following the departure of Kevin De Bruyne. Pep Guardiola normally lets his players choose their skipper but handpicked Silva as City’s new leader.

The Portugal star is a modern-day icon at City, having scored 72 goals in 410 matches for the club since joining from Monaco in July 2017.

Silva has been a crucial player for Guardiola, helping City to win a plethora of trophies including one Champions League, six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and one FIFA Club World Cup.

But Silva could soon be the next elite star to leave City as part of Guardiola’s squad rebuild. His contract expires in June 2026 and City must decide whether to offer fresh terms or let him move on.

According to Spanish source Fichajes, Barcelona star Lopez is Guardiola’s ‘priority’ to replace Silva in midfield.

Guardiola loves Lopez as he can thrive as a No 8, No 10 or left winger.

City feel the 22-year-old could form a brilliant midfield partnership with the likes of Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders, both of whom joined in the summer.

This is not the first time the Cityzens have been linked with Lopez. It emerged earlier this week that they made a summer enquiry to find out his availability.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea launched a €40million (£35m) bid for Lopez before the transfer window shut, but it was rejected by Barcelona.

If City are to succeed where Chelsea failed, then they need to convince the 22-year-old to try out an exciting new challenge in the Premier League.

He said recently: “My priority was always to stay at Barca. I see myself here for many years.”

Fermin Lopez in, Bernardo Silva out?

It would likely take a bid worth more than €60m (£52m) to get Barca to consider selling their academy product.

Silva has emerged as the No 1 target for Benfica presidential candidate Joao Noronha Lopes.

As per reports in Portugal, Silva has already been offered a contract by Lopes, with the two parties in ‘advanced talks’.

Despite all Silva has achieved at City, pundit Troy Deeney thinks it is time for Guardiola to usher in a new era.

“It also feels to me like – again, this is difficult because I’ve been at a club for a long time, but like a Bernardo Silva,” Deeney said.

“He has to be moved on because [Ilkay] Gundogan’s gone now, and Ederson’s gone.”

