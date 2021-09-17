Man City ramp up interest in goal machine striker and handed massive boost

Man City have ramped up their interest in a goal machine striker and have been handed a massive boost by his club’s president, according to reports.

City remain in the market for a Sergio Aguero replacement and have a number of exciting options on the table. After missing out on Harry Kane this summer they could go again when his price tag should be lower come the end of the season. And Erling Haaland will be of course be available then too.

The Borussia Dortmund forward will have a £68m release clause activate which will have all of Europe’s top clubs battling.

With the competition so high for Haaland, City could seek another young alternative to Kane. The Tottenham striker will turn 29 next summer.

In contrast, Fiorentina frontman Dusan Vlahovic will be 22 years old in 2022. Pep Guardiola eyed him up in the summer transfer window.

And according to Calciomercato blog Vivo Per Lei, the Spanish manager is ‘ready to return’ for the Serbia international.

Vlahovic scored 21 goals in 37 league appearances in his first season as a first choice last year.

The Serie A side are keen to tie him down with a new deal as his expires in 2023. This would likely feature a touted €70m release clause for foreign suitors like City.

There are indications the player would like to stay in Italy. But if they are to lose him, Fiorentina don’t want to strengthen a rival.

Even at €70m, Vlahovic would be a steal. But his price could be even lower because there has been a suggestion he may not sign a new deal.

“Vlahovic? Let’s leave it at that…” president Rocco B. Commisso told Calciomercato, via Sport Witness.

“He’s a good kid, good for Florence. I hope he stays for a long time. Renewal? I won’t make promises I’m not sure I can keep…”

City fans receive Guardiola explanation

Meanwhile, Guardiola has refused to back down after his emotive plea to the Man City fanbase courted controversy midweek.

Following their 6-3 goalfest victory over RB Leipzig on Wednesday, Guardiola appealed to Man City regarding their lack of attendance.

Just 38,062 turned out to watch the Champions League opener in a stadium capable of holding 53,000 on European nights.

His unprompted comments may have been well-intentioned but they have irked some City fans who feel they have led to an unfair questioning of their loyalty. But Guardiola is not shifting…

