Manchester City are ready to make an official approach towards Real Sociedad for Martin Zubimendi and will stop at nothing to land the star amid claims Pep Guardiola has a belief he can succeed where both Arne Slot and Liverpool failed.

The Merseysiders had hoped to make the Euro 2024 winner the first signing of their new era after agreeing to meet the player’s €60m (£50.5m, $66m) exit clause over the summer, having also agreed to treble his Real Sociedad wages. However, the 25-year-old midfielder had a last-minute change of heart and decided to stay where he is, leaving Liverpool empty-handed.

Speculation has arisen lately that Liverpool could still try again for Zubimendi in the January window, though Slot has since played down that prospect and Zubimendi himself has moved to address claims he now regrets his decision to reject the Reds.

However, a move to the Premier League could materialise after all, amid reports that Manchester City are ready to make a beeline for the Sociedad No 4 following the serious ACL injury that looks set to sideline the talismanic Rodri for the rest of the season.

After looking into several potential targets who could fill the vast hole in the City midfield left by the 28-year-old, Spanish outlet Relevo now claims Guardiola has made Zubimendi his top target for January and are set to make clear their plan to trigger his exit clause.

Furthermore, the article claims Guardiola is willing to do anything to get a deal for Zubimendi over the line, making clear he is not just a player they want in the short-term but also someone who they see as having a long and successful career at the Etihad.

In addition, it’s reported they are preparing a strategy that they believe will ‘convince’ the 25-year-old to sign and help them succeed where Liverpool failed.

IN-DEPTH ➡️ Martin Zubimendi profile: €60m midfield gem perfect for Slot’s Liverpool revamp

What has Zubimendi said on Liverpool rejection? / City links are confirmed

In the days that followed Rodri’s ACL, our sources confirmed Zubimendi was one of four potential targets they were looking into ahead of the January window, with Nicolo Barella, Adam Wharton and Atalanta’s Ederson also on their wishlist.

As a result, claims that Zubimendi has now been identified as their top target do not come as a surprise, given they have been closely monitoring him and doing analytics and analysis on how he would fit into their system in the days that have followed.

Persuading him to ditch his beloved Sociedad, though, could still prove an uphill task with the player recently coming clean on his decision to reject the Merseysiders over the summer.

“My philosophy is to do what I feel at all times,” Zubimendi said.

“So far, things have gone well for me. It is true that there was a lot of noise. I went through uncomfortable moments. The best thing for me was to stay here and I am happy and at peace. There is a lot of noise because of the press but in the end everything is easier than all that.”

Doubling down on his stance, he added: “Of course I don’t regret it, I can’t think that after four or five games at the start of the season. I made my decision from within, I thought it was the best thing to do, the results don’t affect me. I see potential in this team, you just have to watch us train and I’m excited about having a good season.”

City linked with Brazilian once again / new Guardiola belief

As well as Zubimendi, reports on Tuesday have once again linked the Cityzens with a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

The Brazilian enjoyed an excellent campaign with Atalanta last season, helping them win the Europa League and making no secret of his interest since in moving to the Premier League.

However, the latest reports claim Liverpool and Arsenal will likely square off over his signing.

Much of the focus at the Etihad right now surround the future of Guardiola himself, with the City boss’ current deal due to expire at the end of the current season.

But a report on Monday has explained how City have a strategy in place aimed at retaining their manager’s services and by offering the 53-year-old a contract that will put all the power back in his hands.

Another man recently linked with City is Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci and the Italy man has recently broken his silence on speculation he could be targeted by the Blues.

IN PROFILE: How Zubimendi compares to Rodri

Rodri has underlined his status as the world’s best all-round midfielder in recent seasons, helping the Blues to multiple trophies in that time. Indeed, his winner in the 2023 Champions League final ensures he will go down in City folklore.

Now the man who was his understudy in Spain’s Euro 2024 squad could be the man to replace him in the City shirt – over the duration of this season at least – and possibly beyond.

The City man leads Zubimendi though across most metrics last season, beating him passes completed, chances created and tackles per game.

Zubimendi, though, does boast similar qualities and leads him in both interceptions made and clearances per appearance.