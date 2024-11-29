Gabri Veiga is on the radar of Manchester City and Real Madrid

Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga is reportedly ‘on the agenda’ of Manchester City and Real Madrid, with both clubs looking to bring him back from Saudi Arabia.

Veiga was one of the most promising players in La Liga in 2022/23. In his first season in the first team at Celta Vigo, the attacking-midfielder scored 11 goals and provided four assists.

At the time, he was linked with the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham.

Instead, Veiga decided to move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli at the age of 21.

Almost a year and a half later, the Spaniard could return to Europe, with Estadio Deportivo reporting interest from two massive sides.

The report states he is ‘on the agenda’ of Man City and Real Madrid.

It is believed now is a crucial time in Veiga’s career in Saudi – he is in his second of three years under contract, and must decide soon if he wants to renew. Amid interest from the big sides, it’s said he won’t force a departure, but is aware of interest.

Veiga labelled ’embarrassing’

At the time of his transfer to Saudi Arabia, Toni Kroos labelled Veiga ’embarrassing’ on social media.

It was suggested by some that the Spaniard moved for the money, but he did his best to quash that, stating: “I understand that everyone has their opinion, but there were other decisions that tipped the balance. Among all the options, I think it was the one that allowed me to continue growing as a footballer and mature in a league that is growing a lot.”

But he has also stated a return to Spain at some point is something that would interest him.

“I hope that in the future we can meet again. From the first moment that feeling of homesickness will be there and until the last day,” Veiga said.

That would seemingly give the advantage to Real if the midfielder is to move on soon.

Man City round-up: Next Michael Ballack eyed

City are reportedly eyeing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Rocco Reitz, who has been likened to former Germany midfielder Michael Ballack.

They are also said to be actively working on Atalanta left-back Matteo Ruggeri.

TEAMtalk is aware, meanwhile, that Kevin De Bruyne remains among the primary targets of the Saudi Pro League.

And it’s believed along with De Bruyne, Kyle Walker could be in the final year of his time with City.

