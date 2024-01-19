Man City, Real Madrid stunned, as ‘serious’ Chelsea interest emerges in rapid Bundesliga star

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has reportedly emerged as a shock target for Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bring in a new left-back.

Ben Chilwell has missed much of the season with a hamstring injury but it’s thought that the manager would be keen to replace him regardless.

Pochettino has been forced to field Levi Colwill out of position as a left-back as a result of the absence of Chilwell and Marc Cucurella, which certainly hasn’t been ideal.

The Blues have endured a very disappointing first half of the season and currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League table.

Pochettino is keen to bring in reinforcements this month, but Chelsea’s budget will depend on whether they can offload unwanted players.

As revealed by TEAMtalk, out-of-favour centre-back Trevoh Chalobah is expected to leave this month, with Fulham interested in signing him on loan.

Conor Gallagher has also been linked with a move to West Ham or Tottenham, but it remains to be seen whether he is willing to depart Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea tipped to make shock move for Davies

According to transfer journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea have made signing a new left-back a priority and hold ‘serious interest’ in Davies.

The 23-year-old’s contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire in the summer of 2025 and as revealed by TEAMtalk, talks over an extension are currently at a standstill.

Davies’ situation has caught the attention of several top clubs, including Manchester City and Real Madrid, but it now seems that Chelsea are ready to throw their hat into the ring.

The Blues would be willing to offer bigger wages than Madrid, but Man City do remain a threat in the battle for his signature

Davies would certainly be an upgrade on Chilwell and Cucurella, so could prove to be a valuable addition to Pochettino’s squad.

The full-back – who is one of the fastest players in the world – signed for Bayern in 2019. He has gone on to make 177 appearances for the German giants, netting seven goals and making 28 assists in the process.

At the age of 23, he could end up being a key part of Chelsea’s squad for years to come if they can get a stunning deal over the line.

Davies is reportedly valued at approximately €50m (£43m) by Bayern.

