Man City to rival Chelsea, Real Madrid for winger likened to Neymar

Man City are involved in a transfer race with Chelsea and Real Madrid for a Brazilian winger, according to a report.

Pep Guardiola has a host of attacking options thanks to his team’s wealth. They spent £100m in the summer transfer window to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

But not everyone is happy with the amount of players at his disposal. Portugal international Bernardo Silva was hoping to secure a transfer in the summer.

A move failed to materialise before the August 31 deadline, despite interest from multiple sides.

The 27-year-old could yet leave in January, with his replacement in the squad already lined up.

Catalan newspaper El Nacional claim that Man City are interested in signing Antony from Ajax.

He is a six-time Brazil international who can operate on either wing. The starlet notched nine goals and eight assists in 32 Eredivisie appearances last term.

The report states that Guardiola is a big fan and would like to bring him to the Premier League.

Ajax are in a strong position to negotiate a hefty transfer fee after extending his contract to June 2025. But Man City are known to spend big when they target a player.

Competition for his signature will come from Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel may view Antony as a potential replacement for either Christian Pulisic or Hakim Ziyech.

Antony has been likened to Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar in recent seasons due to his skilfulness and nationality.

He looks set to continue his development with Ajax before making a big move in 2022.

Barcelona in for Man City ace

The Sun write that Barcelona manager Ronaldo Koeman is an admirer of Man City’s Ferran Torres.

As such, the Blaugrana submitted a bid for the 21-year-old during the summer.

Their financial situation meant they could only offer a meagre loan with the obligation to buy. City swiftly knocked it back as they had no intention of selling.

Barca will to return with an improved package next year if their finances allow.

