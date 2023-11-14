Man City rival Chelsea, Real Madrid for top defender worth at least €50m as president issues warning

Manchester City and Chelsea are interested in bringing Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies to the Premier League and the factor that will win the race has been revealed by a report in Spain focusing on a rival pursuit by Real Madrid.

Davies has established himself as one of the most exciting full-backs in European football during his spell with Bayern so far. Since joining the club from Vancouver Whitecaps in January 2019, he has made 171 appearances, scoring eight goals and providing 28 assists.

Winning five Bundesliga titles along the way, as well as five domestic cups, one Champions League, one Super Cup and one Club World Cup, the 23-year-old is already well-decorated.

However, his contract with Bayern is only due to last until the end of next season. Therefore, there could be attention on his future in 2024, especially if other elite clubs believe he might be available.

According to AS, Davies is of interest to Chelsea and Manchester City in the Premier League and Real Madrid in La Liga.

For any of them to sign him, it is claimed that negotiations would have to begin from the €50m mark (£43.5m). One can only imagine the asking price would be higher if there wasn’t such a lack of time remaining on Davies’ contract.

Even so, Real Madrid are eager not to get into a bidding war with the Premier League contenders for his signature.

But the report claims the main deciding factor in the race to sign Davies could be what the player himself wants – which may put Real Madrid at an advantage.

After all, positive talks have supposedly taken place between Davies’ agent and Real Madrid representatives recently, which seems to have developed a mutual interest between the two parties.

Bayern hope Davies wants to stay

That said, Bayern are still hopeful that they will be able to keep Davies, which would likely mean extending his contract.

Their president, Herbert Hainer, has said: “He’s with us under contract until June 2025.

“He’s one of the best full-backs in the world. Of course we want to keep Davies and I hope he also wants to stay.”

Davies, who represents Canada at international level, has played in all 18 of Bayern’s matches across all competitions so far this season.

He has contributed three assists from 11 Bundesliga appearances, all but one of which have been starts, but is yet to score himself this term.

Since Champions League football is virtually guaranteed year upon year at Bayern, he will be aiming for the highest level possible if the time comes to leave.

Real Madrid, Man City and Chelsea have all been recent winners of the Champions League, but the latter are not even involved in it this season.

The Spanish side are looking for a left-back who can take over from Ferland Mendy after TEAMtalk revealed back in the summer that their current player does not feature in their long-term plans.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has also been told to expect Ian Maatsen to leave Chelsea in January, while Marc Cucurella is also facing an uncertain future in the position.

Man City, for their part, have been weighing up the idea of bringing in a more orthodox left-back than the options they currently have at their disposal.