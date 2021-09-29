Man City ace Ruben Dias fires Liverpool warning after Messi destruction

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias feels defeat to Paris Saint-Germain was a learning curve, as the squad look ahead to a crucial Premier League fixture against Liverpool at the weekend.

Dias has taken to his role as one of four vice-captains at Manchester City like a duck to water. The centre-back was quick to defend his sides performance against one of the world’s most potent attacking forces on Tuesday night.

The fixture saw Lionel Messi score his first goal since joining PSG in the summer. Messi broke sharply from the wing, and played a one-two with Kylian Mbappe, before slotting into the top corner.

Dias saw the challenge to play against Messi as a welcome one, despite the Argentinian’s prowess on the night.

“If you want to be at the top, if you want to be number one, you need to play against some of the best,” he said via the PA.

“I would say that is the best you can have. It is always challenging and it is always good to be able to prove yourself to yourself. As a team it is always special to play these games.”

The Portuguese revealed City have high standards for themselves, and were not satisfied with the result.

“We are disappointed because we demand everything we can from ourselves, individually and collectively,” he said.

Although the loss was a painful one for City, Dias believes the squad will learn from defeat and move on to the next game – a crucial one versus title rivals Liverpool.

“We know in the ultimate instant what matters is winning, but the team performed and we created chances. We will take the ‘goods’ and the ‘bads’ and we will get better,” he added.

Dias’ faith in City’s title challenge

Man City go on to face Liverpool on Sunday, in a crucial clash at the top of the table. Dias thinks his team will bounce back well and be ready to challenge Liverpool.

“We know what we are capable of and we know our identity. We know what we need to do at Anfield to win,” he said.

A City win would tarnish Liverpool’s unbeaten Premier League record this season. Furthermore, it would put City top of the table.

The head of the Premier League table is tight, with the top six all being separated by just one point. Victories for all of the top sides are crucial at present to maintain pace and stay in the running for the title.

