Man City told to ruin perfect Liverpool move by signing classy star who’s ‘too good’ for current club

A devastating Premier League winger is ‘too good’ for his current team and could end up shining for Manchester City next, even though Liverpool have set their sights on him, according to one pundit.

The player in question is Michael Olise, who has managed five goals and one assist in nine league games since returning from a hamstring injury in November. That includes a brilliant brace as Olise played a crucial role in Palace’s 3-1 victory over Brentford on Saturday.

Shortly after that excellent performance, the 22-year-old emerged as a target for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp will need a new right winger if Mo Salah leaves for Saudi Arabia in the summer, and Reds recruitment chiefs have landed on Olise as an ideal replacement.

Liverpool have sent ‘top scouts’ to watch him in action on several occasions this term and are ‘closely monitoring’ the situation ahead of a future move. Chelsea previously tried to raid Palace for Olise, but they were left frustrated when he penned a new long-term contract at Selhurst Park in August.

But Liverpool could join Chelsea in missing out on the former France U21 international. Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has namechecked City as a potential destination for Olise, as he is becoming ‘too good’ for Palace.

“I want to talk about Michael Olise at Crystal Palace,” Cundy said on talkSPORT.

READ MORE: Man Utd sensationally join Liverpool, Man City in pursuing world-class Bayern Munich star amid contract wrangle

“That kid, for me, I think he can go into any team in the Premier League – right now, including Manchester City.”

Cundy added: “Crystal Palace fans won’t thank me for saying this but this kid is going to the very top. He’s too good for Palace.

Big club tipped to ‘come in for’ Michael Olise

“Someone is going to come in for him. He’s absolutely top draw this kid and he’s going to go to the very top.

“Chelsea, apparently, nearly signed him in the summer. Didn’t happen, signed Cole Palmer instead – that’s been a pretty good move for him, by the way, he’s excellent.”

Olise will be hoping to continue his great form in Palace’s upcoming matches. After their FA Cup third-round clash against Everton, they will travel to Arsenal in the Premier League. If Olise can keep getting among the goals, while also putting in exciting performances, it is clear that a move to a ‘Big Six’ club will come his way.

DON’T MISS – Jurgen Klopp future: Liverpool in dreamland as Germany chief publicly admits defeat in manager pursuit