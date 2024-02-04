Man City ruin Ratcliffe plan by preparing huge summer offer for Man Utd winger target

Manchester City seem set to stop at nothing in the race for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, setting up a transfer derby with Manchester United.

Olise has been in fine form since recovering from an injury that delayed his start to the season, scoring six goals from 11 appearances after his return.

It means Olise is back on the radar of big clubs after a move to Chelsea in the summer fell through and he signed a new contract – with a release clause – until 2027.

For example, Erik ten Hag has identified him as a top target for Manchester United ahead of their new era with Sir Jim Ratcliffe at the helm.

But according to The Sun, Manchester City will fight tooth and nail to win the race for Olise ahead of their local rivals.

The reigning Premier League champions are preparing a big offer for the France under-21 international, putting £60m or more on the table.

They also believe they can tempt Olise himself to choose them over Man Utd as his next destination.

That is despite the 22-year-old only wanting to leave Crystal Palace if he knows he will get regular gametime.

He has progressed well over 82 appearances for his current club and will not want his momentum to slow down in a squad where he would be just one of several stars, rather than one of the main.

But after scoring against Man City before Christmas, Olise has shown he can perform equally well against the bigger clubs – which might give encouragement that he could do well for them.

Third suitor still in contention for Olise

Another contender for his signature in the summer could yet be Chelsea again, but the report predicts it will mainly be a battle between the Premier League’s two Manchester clubs for his services.

Man City would seem the more likely of the two to be able to offer him his first taste of Champions League football next season, especially after becoming the reigning champions in that competition too.

The only left-footed wingers in Man City’s squad at the moment are Phil Foden (who can also play as an attacking midfielder) and academy graduate Oscar Bobb.

Therefore, it is not unfeasible that Olise would be able to carve out a role for himself in Pep Guardiola’s lineups.

Given the emphasis the report puts on how far Man City are willing to push for Olise’s signature, they clearly believe strongly in his potential.

After all, this is a club who, despite their financial power, have been known to walk away from bidding wars if they no longer feel they are getting good value.

It led to them walking away from a deal for Harry Maguire in 2019, for example, before the former Leicester City defender joined Man Utd instead.

And in the summer just gone, Man City abandoned their attempt to sign Declan Rice, who ultimately went to Arsenal from West Ham United.

