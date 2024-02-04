Manchester City are reportedly scouting highly-rated Tottenham midfield starlet Tyrese Hall ahead of a potential transfer strike on their Premier League rivals.

The 18-year-old is highly regarded in north London, having become a key member of Spurs’ Under-21 squad, and it’s hoped that he will have a big future ahead of him.

However, interest from reigning Premier League City could end up throwing a spanner in the works.

A report from Football Transfers states that Pep Guardiola’s men are monitoring his progress and that City recently sent scouts to watch the player in action.

And those scouts will have been impressed by what they saw as Hall picked up to assist during the Under-21 clash against Aston Villa that they were watching.

The 18-year-old is regarded as a prodigious talent and City believe that by joining them he will develop better than he can at Tottenham.

The Etihad outfit have built an exceptional youth academy that has already brought through the likes of Phil Foden and Rico Lewis in recent seasons.

In addition to that, Football Transfers adds that working under Guardiola could help the midfielder improve further and fulfill his clear potential.

For their part, Tottenham will not want to lose Hall – although it remains to be seen if they can convince the player to stay if City come calling.

At this stage, City are still to make their first move the teenager but they are expected to come forward with an official proposal over the coming months that could deal Spurs a potential hammer blow.

Tottenham also planning for the future

Tottenham could argue that their potential as a club, not to mention the outstanding facilities at Hotspur Way and having arguably the best stadium in the world, are strong enough reasons to remain in north London for Hall.

Indeed, the club are making an active effort themselves to snap up some of the best young talent from around Europe, having shown a fine example of that on deadline day.

Spurs beat out LaLiga giants Barcelona to the capture of Swedish midfield sensation Lucas Bergvall, who will move to north London in the summer.

The 18-year-old, who has penned a five-year contract, said: “It’s a fantastic feeling to sign for Tottenham and a dream to have the opportunity to play in the Premier League.

“I have received an incredibly warm reception from the club and feel really welcome.”

So while potentially losing Hall will be a blow to Tottenham, the fact they are still able to attract top talents like Bergvall to north London bodes well for the future.

Postecoglou’s men are back in action next weekend when they host Brighton in the Premier League.

