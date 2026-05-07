Manchester City are preparing to make their presence felt in the race for Vinicius Junior, with TEAMtalk able to reveal the Premier League champions are closely monitoring his situation at Real Madrid and with an explosive exit from the Bernabeu now a genuine possibility this summer.

The 25-year-old Brazil international has just over 12 months remaining on his current deal, and talks over an extension stalled last year. Both parties agreed to revisit discussions this summer, but sources indicate there are still several key issues to resolve before any agreement is reached over a new deal at Real Madrid.

That has raised the possibility that an exit at the Bernabeu – once considered highly improbable – now looks to have a real chance ahead of the summer window.

From the player’s side, Vinicius is keen to ensure that Madrid’s long-term project aligns with his own ambitions. The club, meanwhile, believe their financial proposal is broadly in the right place, but acknowledges that the situation is not solely about money.

Crucially, TEAMtalk understands Real made it clear to Vinicius last year that failure to sign a new deal this summer would lead to a sale, and sources insist that stance remains firm rather than a negotiating tactic.

While sources are keen to stress that staying at the Bernabeu is still viewed as the most likely outcome this summer, groundwork is being carried out on potential alternatives in the event that two parties decide to go their separate ways.

Understandably, only a select group of clubs are considered viable destinations for the 127-goal Real Madrid attacker – and several are in England…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man City keen on potential Vinicius Junior transfer

Alongside Manchester City, both Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping close tabs on developments, sources can reveal.

City, in particular, see a rare market opportunity. The club are mindful that chances to sign a generational talent like Vinicius do not come around often – echoing their opportunistic approach in previous high-profile situations, such as the emergence of Gianluigi Donnarumma on the market.

City’s interest is further shaped by uncertainty surrounding Jeremy Doku’s long-term future. Even following the January arrival of Antoine Semenyo, sources suggest that would not prevent them from pursuing Vinicius should the opportunity arise.

Arsenal are actively seeking a left-sided attacker and are well aware of Vinicius’ situation, while Chelsea retain a long-standing admiration for the Brazilian. A lack of European football, however, could impact their chances, though.

Liverpool and Manchester United have also been alerted to developments, and if both wanted to get involved, have the pull and finances to do so.

Beyond England, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are among Europe’s elite monitoring the situation, while the Saudi Pro League represents another potential avenue should contract talks collapse.

Despite the speculation over his future, Vinicius Junior has scored four goals in his last three league appearances for Real, and now sits on 21 strikes for the season – just three shy of his best-ever tally for Los Blancos.

One ongoing theme for Vinicius Junior in Spain, however, is the regular abuse he receives at the hands of bigots. While that would not influence his future at the Bernabeu, one could be forgiven for having grown tired of the racist slurs he has received.

Meanwhile, just days after it emerged that Manchester United want to bring Aurelien Tchouameni to Old Trafford as a replacement for Casemiro, the Real Madrid midfielder has been involved in a training ground fight with one of his teammates, according to the Spanish media.