Man City set to cash in on superstar as Arsenal battle PSG and Atletico Madrid with giant offers launched

Arsenal have been linked with a number of top strikers this summer, but according to one report, they could be about to put a huge dent in their Premier League rivals’ title defence.

The Gunners have already added Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori to their squad after he signed from Bologna and they are heavily linked with a move for Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Mikel Merino.

But they have also been heavily linked with signing a striker throughout the summer too. There have been rumours of a move for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak and reports in Spain suggest the Gunners are one half of a straight choice for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, alongside Paris Saint-Germain.

The Mirror now report Arsenal are monitoring Julian Alvarez’s situation at Manchester City, with the Argentine’s Olympics journey ended by hosts France on Friday.

It is said the Gunners are working on a deal worth up to £80m including add-ons.

When asked about Alvarez’s future, City boss Pep Guardiola said Alvarez has earned the right to take his time with regards his future.

“No news. I don’t have any news,” Guardiola said.

