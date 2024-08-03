Man City set to cash in on superstar as Arsenal battle PSG and Atletico Madrid with giant offers launched
Arsenal have been linked with a number of top strikers this summer, but according to one report, they could be about to put a huge dent in their Premier League rivals’ title defence.
The Gunners have already added Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori to their squad after he signed from Bologna and they are heavily linked with a move for Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Mikel Merino.
But they have also been heavily linked with signing a striker throughout the summer too. There have been rumours of a move for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak and reports in Spain suggest the Gunners are one half of a straight choice for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, alongside Paris Saint-Germain.
The Mirror now report Arsenal are monitoring Julian Alvarez’s situation at Manchester City, with the Argentine’s Olympics journey ended by hosts France on Friday.
It is said the Gunners are working on a deal worth up to £80m including add-ons.
When asked about Alvarez’s future, City boss Pep Guardiola said Alvarez has earned the right to take his time with regards his future.
“No news. I don’t have any news,” Guardiola said.
“Look, Julian (Alvarez) deserves now to take his time what he needs, to come back clean. Not just in the legs – the people say it’s the legs – it’s especially stuff here (in the mind).
“Because playing every three days in front of 65, 70,000 people, or 50, 55,000 people is so exhausting; for the responsibility, to do well. And any one of us, in front of 65,000 (people), you don’t want to perform bad.
“And it demands a lot, a lot of energy, not just physicality, the people don’t understand it. And that’s why they need breaks, and that’s why they need holidays and they could not come here. The fans would love it, I would love it, but the players need rest.”
Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and PSG move for Alvarez
Guardiola is known for not standing in players’ ways when it comes to them wanting to leave and there are reports Alvarez is unhappy as understudy to Erling Haaland.
The Catalan has even allowed players to reunite with Mikel Arteta, his former City assistant, at Arsenal, including Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.
However, Arsenal are not likely to have it their own way when it comes to Alvarez, with Atletico Madrid and PSG both reportedly keen to sign him.
According to respected journalist Gaston Edul, Atleti will launch a €60m bid for the player, but PSG have already made a superior offer.
Chelsea, who had also been linked with a move, are not said to be in the race.
