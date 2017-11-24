Man City set to battle Real and PSG for £30m Arsenal man

Despite reports recently linking him with a move to Real Madrid, two other clubs have not given up on signing an Arsenal star.

Chile star Alexis Sanchez could possibly leave Arsenal in January, with his current Gunners contract expiring in the summer and no sign of a renewal nearby.

Recent reports have linked Sanchez with a move to European giants Real Madrid, however it appears he has a number of choices in terms of future destination.

According to the Daily Mirror, the 28-year-old is still being tracked by both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, while rumours have stated his January price tag will be £30million.

His current salary request is €15million/season, the report claims, which instantly narrows down the number of clubs who can afford his services.

Arsenal are braced for the loss of both Sanchez and Mesut Ozil; the latter has been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent days despite his similarly high salary requests.