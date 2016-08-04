Man City set to sign yet another teenage South American prodigy

Manchester City are set to follow up the signing of Gabriel Jesus with the £15million capture of Atletico Nacional striker Marlos Moreno.

On Wednesday City completed the capture of Brazilian attacker Jesus in a deal which could rise to over £30million, with the 19-year-old to be loaned back to Palmeiras until the New Year.

And Colombia international Moreno, also 19, will also join Pep Guardiola’s men before being loaned out for the season.

His agent Eladio Tamayo said: “I will travel with Marlos on Saturday to sign a contract with Manchester City. He will then go on loan to Deportivo La Coruna for a year.”

Meanwhile, Guardiola continues to be linked with a move for Everton defender John Stones, who is expected to move to the Etihad in a £50million transfer.