Man City shelve plans to sign £80m Man Utd midfield target

Manchester City have pulled out of the race to sign Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, according to reports.

The Croatian only made ten starts in La Liga last campaign – providing one assist – and made another seven in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

That has reportedly led to Kovacic wanting to leave the Bernabeu in search of regular first-team football with a number of clubs showing some interest.

Sky Sports claim that Real Madrid have quoted Man City a huge £80million if they want to sign Kovacic this summer.

The report goes on to say that City have been put off after being quoted that price and they have now shelved plans to sign him.

Manchester United have also been rumoured to have an interest in the Croatia international, who was part of the squad that made it all the way to the World Cup final in Russia this summer.

Kovacic is under contract at Real until 2021, which allows them to name a high price, and there is still the possibility that new head coach Julen Lopetegui will give him more minutes than Zinedine Zidane did last campaign.

Man City’s top target had been Jorginho but he chose to join Chelsea despite the Premier League champions believing that they had a deal wrapped up for the Italian.

