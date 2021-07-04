Man City line up shock £10m swoop to reinforce position of need

Manchester City could make a surprise move for Fulham defender Antonee Robinson in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Robinson joined Fulham from Wigan Athletic last August, eight months after a dream move to AC Milan fell through due to medical complications. The left-back overcame that disappointment to put in a solid debut season as a Premier League player. In total, he made 33 appearances in all competitions after moving to Craven Cottage.

However, the season ended in disappointment for Robinson and his teammates as they suffered relegation from the top flight.

A number of their players impressed despite their drop and could now earn moves elsewhere. For example, Joachim Andersen, who was on loan from Lyon, is a target for Tottenham Hotspur. His defensive partner Tosin Adarabioyo, formerly of City, has also been linked with a transfer away.

Another member of the backline who could leave is Robinson – and it may be to a shock destination.

According to the Daily Mirror, the USA international has become a surprise target for Man City. The Premier League champions are looking for more depth at left-back and could swoop for Robinson.

Valued at only £10m, he would be a cheap reinforcement to help bolster the ranks. Despite cruising to the league title, City want to improve their squad further with more depth so they can compete on all fronts.

At present, Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko are mainly sharing left-back duties. It seemed they would be going for a higher calibre signing than Robinson, but he could still be one to consider.

At the age of 23, the Milton Keynes-born star has plenty of developing still to do. Several Premier League clubs are said to be looking at him, but only City are named.

City switching up defensive options

Further to the centre of the defence, City have been making changes to their squad already.

Eric Garcia has left on a free transfer to return to Barcelona, while Aymeric Laporte has also become agitated and is pushing for a move away.

It seems City are willing to grant him his exit wish, but they must find a way to replace a man who was once pivotal until an injury disrupted him.

As such, a recent report named who they may turn to in the event of a sale…

