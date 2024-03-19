Man City told they should be ‘relegated to the Conference’ amid ‘insane’ Nottingham Forest, Everton PSR verdicts

Tony Bellew has given his thoughts on Man City's looming PSR charges

Evertonian and former boxing champion Tony Bellew has branded the Premier League a ‘disgrace’ in the wake of Nottingham Forest’s four-point deduction.

Everton were initially docked 10 points for breaching the profit and sustainability rules and Forest have now had four points taken off them for their charge.

Questions have been raised as to why the Tricky Trees have been dealt with more leniently even though overspent by more (£34.5m) than Everton (£19.5m).

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bellew highlighted the inconsistency in the two cases, but also voiced his fury at the fact that Manchester City are yet to be punished despite being charged with 115 PSR breaches.

Everton could yet receive another deduction this season after being charged with a second breach by the Premier League.

“You’ve got a team in Manchester City who have had more charges than I can possibly think of [115], and there’s no punishment coming to them,” Bellew said.

“It’s an absolute disgrace and then Nottingham Forest, who have done far worse than us but get less of a points deduction.

“It doesn’t make any sense. The Premier League are not doing anything right and they’re destroying football, single-handedly.

The Premier League are ‘destroying football’

The points deductions against Everton and Forest have left them in serious danger of relegation.

The Toffees are just four points outside the bottom three with another deduction potentially on the way, while Forest now find themselves third-bottom of the table.

“[Everton] could take another points deduction and where’s the justice in that?” Bellew added.

“If they did take another two points off us – that’s eight. You’ve taken four off Forest who have [overspent by more] than us.”

On Man City’s case, Bellew adds that if they are punished in line with how Everton and Forest have been dealt with then they could end up becoming a non-league side.

“It’s a mess and I don’t know the way out of it now. Where does it end? Man City are going to end up in the Conference if this comes off.

“You can’t have 115 charges, then take 10 points off Everton. A club could go into administration – that means you’ve failed on every level -and you only get nine points [deducted].

“They took 10 from Everton initially, which is insane. It’s a disgrace.”

