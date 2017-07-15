Man City sign £10.7m Brazilian – and loan him straight out

Manchester City have signed Brazilian Under-20 international of Douglas Luiz from Vasco Da Gama in a deal reportedly worth £10.7million.

The midfielder, 19, has penned a five-year deal with the Premier League club, but will be loaned out to their new Spanish sister club, Girona, who have just been promoted to La Liga.

The Blues feel playing in Spain’s top flight will aid Douglas’ development and help him make an immediate impact when he does eventually come to England.

City are delighted to announce the signing of Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz #WelcomeDouglashttps://t.co/9kIIAm2KcN pic.twitter.com/d4wI3I39Oo — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 15, 2017

City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain said on the club’s official website: “Douglas is an exciting player with great potential. Everyone here is looking forward to helping him develop his talent and progress in the game.”

On Friday, City confirmed a deal to bring in defender Kyle Walker from Tottenham in a deal that could reach £50million, while talks over the transfer of Benjamin Mendy are expected to be concluded soon.