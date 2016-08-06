Man City sign £4.75m Colombia striker; loaned out immediately

Man City have signed Colombia forward Marlos Moreno from Atletico Nacional, but he will spend the season on loan at Deportivo La Coruna.

Moreno, who cost a reported £4.75million, has put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Premier League club and is City’s seventh signing of the summer following the arrivals of Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan, Nolito, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus and Aaron Mooy.

Moreno told www.mancity.com: “City are one of the best clubs in the world. It will be nice to experience being part of such a big club. I want to make the most of it.

“Pep Guardiola is one of the best managers in the world. I think he likes young players very much and he can improve young players tactically and technically. It will be great to work with him and to be part of a great team.”

We are delighted to announce the signing of Marlos Moreno. READ ➡️ https://t.co/6SkiSMZG3i #WelcomeMarlos pic.twitter.com/YizduWcjLf — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 6, 2016

City director of football Txiki Begiristain believes the teenager, who helped Atletico Nacional win the Copa Libertadores earlier this year, has a big future in the game.

He said: “Marlos is an excellent prospect who has already broken into his national team.

“He’s a versatile player, still learning, but we believe he has a fantastic future in the game and with City.

“He makes and scores goals and is an intelligent footballer, we’re delighted to have signed him.”