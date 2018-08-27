Man City skipper Kompany pays Wolves the ultimate compliment

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has explained why he believes Wolves are capable of claiming some “big scalps” in the Premier League this season.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side held Pep Guardiola’s City to a 1-1 draw after taking the game to the champions at Molineux on Saturday.

Guardiola saluted Nuno and his newly-promoted players after the match and Kompany was equally generous in his praise.

“I’m confident they will take points off our competitors,” Kompany told the Express & Star.

“I’m convinced they will (surprise a few teams) – they don’t behave or play like a Championship team that has just been promoted.

“They are the typical type of team who is geared up to get big scalps because they have enough quality to play themselves out of situations when they are under pressure.

“The other thing is their key players work hard and that’s always a good mix.”

Wolves, still chasing their first win back in the top flight, have taken two points from their first three matches.

They will bid to maintain their momentum at Sheffield Wednesday in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night when Nuno is expected to make wholesale changes.

Forward Ivan Cavaleiro (back) is the only absentee, while John Ruddy, Danny Batth, Kortney Hause and Morgan Gibbs-White hope to start with Rui Patricio, Conor Coady and Ruben Neves likely to be rested.

