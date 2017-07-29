Man City smash Arsenal wages offer in bid to lure Sanchez

Manchester City are reported to have offered Alexis Sanchez Premier League record wages of £320,000 a week in a bid to tempt the player from Arsenal.

The Chile forward has under 12 months left on his current Gunners deal and has so far refused to sign an extention, with the Gunners reported to have offered Sanchez wages of £275,000 a week.

But the Daily Mail claims City are ready to blow away their Premier League rivals by offering the player almost £50,000 a week more; furthermore it’s claimed City’s offer will be topped up by performance-related add-ons and image rights which would bring the deal closer to £400,000 a week.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has regularly insisted Sanchez will not be allowed to leave this summer, and even in the event of his refusal to sign a new deal, the player will not be sold.

However, with City reportedly offering £50million to Arsenal for the player, it’s claimed the Gunners fear the player could go on strike in a bid to force through the move to the Etihad.

The player posted a photo on Instagram on Friday claiming he was ‘sick’ – just two days before he is due to return to first-team training at Arsenal.

Sanchez was granted an extended holiday after playing for Chile at the Confederations Cup but is due back to training with Arsenal on Sunday, the same day Wenger’s men face Sevilla in the Emirates Cup.