Man City snub forces Inter Milan to turn focus to Arsenal defender

Inter Milan have turned their attentions to Shkodran Mustafi in their pursuit of a new central defender this summer, according to reports.

The Serie A side were linked with a move for Manchester City’s Eliaquim Mangala, but reports in Italy claim that City are keen to hang on to their man.

Andrea Ranocchia looks set to join Burnley and Jeison Murillo is heading for Valencia, meaning Inter’s owners Suning are eyeing reinforcements.

According to Sky Italia, the Nerazzurri made Mangala their first choice, and despite the player giving the green light, City refuse to allow him to leave on loan.

Now, it appears that Inter have turned their attentions to Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi.

The 25-year-old joined the Gunners last summer for a fee of £34million from Valencia and the club want to make their money back on the German international.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter have made contact with Mustafi over a move to gauge the player’s interest.

Mustafi has already had a stint in Serie A with Sampdoria, where he was from 2012-2014.