Man City star discusses title prospects and need for goals galore

Fernandinho claimed goal difference was on his mind as free-scoring Manchester City hit five against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

City took their goal tally for the Premier League season to 21 in just six games as they thrashed the bottom side 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

It was not enough to shake off Manchester United and move clear at the top of the table but it did give City an edge courtesy of a goal difference four better than their rivals.

Fernandinho said: “If you compare with last year – we created so many chances to score goals but we didn’t score. This year we just score.

“I don’t know what has changed, to be honest, I am not a specialist to talk about that, but I am so happy we are scoring goals.

“This is important because one of the things that can decide the title is goal difference, and we are on the right way.”

City’s emphatic victory sent out another strong warning of their title credentials to the rest of the competition on the back of a 5-0 hammering of Liverpool and 6-0 demolition of Watford.

Fernandinho insisted, however, that any title talk was far too premature.

The Brazilian added: “It is just the beginning of the Premier League. We all know how tough it is.

“The most important thing is to get to December in the same level we are in now and try to get the most possible number of points, then to arrive there in February or March with a good chance to fight for the title.”