Kevin De Bruyne sticks boot into Chelsea system

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne has hit out at Chelsea over their loan system, insisting that’s why he asked to leave the club.

De Bruyne moved to Chelsea from Genk on transfer deadline day in January 2012 and stayed on loan in Belgium until the end of the season.

A loan spell at Bundesliga side Werder Bremen followed before being sold in January 2014 to Wolfsburg in an £18m deal after failing to crack the first team consistently at Stamford Bridge.

De Bruyne explained: “After those experiences, I’d rather wanted to be sold.

“Otherwise, I would end up in the same situation all over again: playing well on loan, returning to your parent club and then, every year again, feel like the young player back from loan who still has everything to prove.

“That’s something I didn’t want to experience for the third time in a row.

“Let’s say that I would perform well at Wolfsburg, that I would play a good World Cup and that I would return to Chelsea afterwards with the same status that I had before.

“No, I didn’t fancy that. I decided to leave on a permanent basis. At Chelsea they wanted me to stay, but I had the feeling I wouldn’t get a fair chance.

“That’s why I wanted to move to a club that wanted to pay Chelsea’s asking price.”