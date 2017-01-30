Man City star De Bruyne hails Fernandinho return

Fernandinho’s return to the Manchester City line-up can spark an upturn in fortunes for the club, says team-mate Kevin De Bruyne.

The Brazilian has endured a tumultuous campaign on the discipline front, and missed the Citizens’ last four games following a red card against Burnley.

However, he is likely to be included in Pep Guardiola’s squad to face West Ham this week, and De Bruyne says it can’t come soon enough.

“He’s been an important player throughout his time at City and he plays a pivotal role for us in midfield and helps keep everything organised, plus he’s very good on the ball,” he said.

“Now he’s served his ban and is available for us again so it’s a big boost for the team because he’s missed seven games this season through suspension.

“I think Fernandinho’s one of the best holding midfielders I’ve ever played with and it’s worth remembering that he’s 30 years-old – incredible that he has so much energy – you don’t see that everywhere in players who are 30 so we are very lucky to have him.”