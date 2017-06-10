Man City star Gabriel Jesus learns extent of eye injury

Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out of Brazil’s international clash with Australia after learning the extent of his eye injury.

The striker momentarily lost consciousness during Brazil’s 1-0 defeat to Argentina on Friday, ironically following a collision with Man City teammate Nicolas Otamendi.

OFFICIAL: Gabriel Jesus has been dropped from the Seleção after fracturing his left eye following Otamendi challenge on Friday. pic.twitter.com/aY1XXlt0e0 — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) June 10, 2017

However, while initial reports on the injury were cautious yet optimistic, it has now been revealed that he has suffered an orbital fracture to his eye socket.

While no timetable has emerged for his recovery, it s understood that Man City have been contacted by CBF doctor Rodrigo Lasmar and the national team technical coordinator Edu Gaspar and updated on his condition.