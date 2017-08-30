Man City star keen on Arsenal move amid Sanchez swap talk

Raheem Sterling is reportedly keen on a move to Arsenal from Manchester City before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Reports on Tuesday suggested that Sterling would be used as a makeweight in City’s efforts to land Alexis Sanchez from the Gunners, and a source close to the player told The Sport Review that the 22-year-old is open to the switch.

At this stage it is unclear whether Sterling is only available as part of the deal for Sanchez or if City are willing to cash in separately on a player they signed from Liverpool for £49million two years ago.

The England star has not exactly been a roaring success at The Etihad and has started just one of City’s opening three Premier League games, although he did score the late winner at Bournemouth on Saturday before then being sent-off for his celebration.

As for Sanchez, it remains to be seen whether the Gunners want to cash in on the Chile star or allow him to leave on a free next summer when his contract runs out.

City were reported to have had a £50million bid turned down for the 28-year-old on Tuesday, but Pep Guardiola is desperate to get his man and another offer is expected to be forthcoming – whether it includes Sterling or not remains to be seen.