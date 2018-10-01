Man City star makes earlier than expected return to training

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on August 12, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has returned to training as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

On Monday pictures appeared on De Bruyne’s and City’s official Twitter accounts showing him taking part in a session with his team-mates.

The 27-year-old Belgium international has been sidelined since injuring his knee in a training session in mid-August.

City announced at the time that De Bruyne, who did not require surgery, was expected to be out for around three months.

Pep Guardiola’s men are next in action away at Hoffenheim in the Champions League early on Tuesday evening.

Like our dedicated Man City Facebook page for all the latest news on your timeline

More from Planet Sport:

ATP betting preview: 28/1 Daniil Medvedev to shine at Japan Open (Tennis365)

Matt Cooper’s Golf365 Gallery of sizzling Sunday at the 2018 Ryder Cup (Golf365)