Man City star responds to Chelsea rumours as Boehly prepares transfer bid to beat rivals

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez has responded to the speculation surrounding him amid reports that have claimed he is unhappy with his role at the Etihad.

There’s no denying that Alvarez is one of the most talented forwards in the Premier League, but his starting spot under Pep Guardiola is by no means guaranteed.

While the Argentine forward did feature in the majority of league matches last season, he only completed the full 90 minutes on 15 occasions.

It’s no secret that he’s behind Erling Haaland in the pecking order and at times, has been forced to play out of position – either on the wing or as a number 10.

There have been some suggestions that Alvarez is frustrated with his role at Man City and a number of clubs have been linked with him of late.

It’s thought that the 24-year-old wants to stay at Man City and play regularly, although he accepts that isn’t going to be easy.

Both Atletico Madrid and PSG have made enquiries over Alvarez and Chelsea are reportedly preparing to make an offer for him in the coming days.

Alvarez puts the record straight

On the back of the speculation linking him to Chelsea, Alvarez commented on his situation and insisted that he is happy where he is.

“These are things that are said, but I am calm, I am comfortable and happy at City. We will see what happens,” he told ESPN.

The 24-year-old is under contract at the Etihad until 2028 and Fabrizio Romano thinks that it would take a huge offer for the club to sell him.

“If Man City do allow Julian Alvarez to leave, it would be for big money, as Man City have no intention to sell or loan, it will only happen if the player requests to go and City receives a lot of money,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“There is nothing concrete and no bid or direct contact from any Premier League clubs, but there could be movement soon, let’s wait and see.”

While Man City aren’t contemplating selling Alvarez anytime soon, the same can’t be said of Joao Cancelo who seems likely to leave the club this summer.

The Portuguese full-back is keen to return to Barcelona where he spent last season on loan and Guardiola recently admitted that the deal could happen, under the right circumstances.

Bernado Silva is another Man City star who is facing an uncertain long-term future. While Guardiola is desperate to keep him around, his £50m release clause can’t be overlooked.

