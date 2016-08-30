Man City star Sergio Aguero lands FA charge following elbow
Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has been charged by the Football Association after an alleged elbow to West Ham’s Winston Reid.
The Football Association has announced Aguero must answer a charge of alleged violent conduct following the incident during City’s defeat of the Hammers at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
The 28-year-old has until 6pm on Wednesday to respond and could face a three-match ban, which would rule him out of the derby against Manchester United on September 10, if found guilty.