Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva will reportedly be handed a new six-year deal as a reward for his fine form this season.

The Portuguese midfielder has attracted interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona since the start of the season but the Premier League champions view him as key man for their future.

Silva currently earns around £100,000 a week, but could see his basic salary double in any new contract negotiations, as reported in the

The 24-year-old, who cost City £43million in 2017, has been tipped as David Silva’s long-term successor and is more than happy with life in Manchester, as he stated after the League Cup win over Chelsea.

He said: “We are stronger. We have kept the same players but added Riyad Mahrez while Phil Foden has improved.

“We have a real taste to win more trophies. It is always good to win something this early in the season.

“You can see the confidence it gives the team and the mood it has created.”

