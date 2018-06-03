Man City star suffers World Cup injury scare; O’Shea’s Ireland farewell

Vincent Kompany is a doubt for the World Cup after suffering a groin problem in Belgium’s goalless draw with Portugal in Brussels.

The 32-year-old defender will undergo a scan on Sunday to determine the extent of the latest in a long line of injury setbacks.

Belgium will launch their World Cup campaign against Panama on June 18 – before taking on Gareth Southgate’s England 10 days later.

Manchester City talisman Kompany had shaken off persistent muscle and knee problems to feature in Roberto Martinez’s World Cup plans, but now faces fresh doubts over his availability.

Manuel Neuer’s timely return from injury could do little to ease Germany’s frustrations at slipping to a 2-1 defeat in Austria.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer made his first appearance since breaking a foot in September, proving his fitness for his side’s fast-approaching World Cup defence.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil put Germany into an early lead, in a match where kick-off was delayed by 105 minutes due to heavy rain.

Germany would have fully expected to capitalise on their early advantage to sew up a routine victory, but Austria had other ideas, with Martin Hinteregger and Alessandro Schopf finding the net to turn the game on its head.

Alan Judge’s last-gasp strike stole the Republic of Ireland a 2-1 win over the United States in Dublin.

Brentford midfielder Judge ensured former Manchester United defender John O’Shea could toast his 118th and final cap with a victory.

Hamburg striker Bobby Wood put the USA into an early to stun Martin O’Neill’s side, only for the hosts to rally and level through Graham Burke.

Shamrock Rovers forward Burke became the first League of Ireland player to score for the national side in 40 years when putting the home side level at the Aviva Stadium.

And just when Ireland though they would have to settle for a draw, up popped Judge with a finish to mark O’Shea’s farewell night in style.

Gary Cahill and Harry Kane hit the net as England saw off Nigeria 2-1 at Wembley, with Alex Iwobi on target for the visitors.

Chelsea defender Cahill rose highest to head home an early corner to hand England the lead.

Spurs marksman Kane then buried a second as the hosts flexed their muscles at Wembley, though Arsenal forward Iwobi thumped home to change the game’s complexion after the break.