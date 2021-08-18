Man City make sudden transfer turn by contacting €80m Tottenham target

Frustrated in their pursuit of Harry Kane, Manchester City have now reportedly turned their focus to another striker that, somewhat ironically, Tottenham saw as a potential replacement for the England captain.

Kane has been linked with a move to Man City all summer after indicating a desire to compete for trophies. While his scoring record for Tottenham has been outstanding, he is yet to win major silverware there. As such, a transfer to City would give him a better chance of earning honours.

However, Tottenham have not made things easy, setting a significant asking price for the striker. In the background, though, they have been making contingency plans for if they have to replace him.

One of their main targets in that regard would be the powerful and promising Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. However, in a sudden twist, Rai Sport claim Man City themselves are also now trying to sign the Serbia international.

City said goodbye to Sergio Aguero at the end of his contract in June. Since then, they have not signed a replacement up front,; Pep Guardiola has insisted it would be impossible to do so.

But while no striker is likely to match Aguero’s legacy at the Etihad Stadium, they could still use some more depth there.

After spending a nine-figure sum on attacking midfielder Jack Grealish, it appears they are determined to splash the cash again on a centre-forward – even if it isn’t Kane.

Rai Sport suggest City could make an important bid for Vlahovic imminently, in an attempt to beat Atletico Madrid and Tottenham to his signature.

The outlet have also added that Vlahovic has been in contact with City to discuss personal terms. Although Fiorentina are trying to extend his contract, a huge offer could change their plans.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Man City to make €80m bid?

The Serie A side have already rejected offers in the region of €70m from Atletico and Tottenham. However, City could be more successful with a bid of around €80m.

Although still a significant investment, it would be around half the price Tottenham would require for Kane.

Vlahovic scored 21 goals in 40 appearances for Fiorentina last season. Last week, he picked up where he left off with a Coppa Italia brace in his first appearance of the new campaign.

Still only 21, he needs to prove that last season – his first with double figures of goals – will be the norm. However, his potential has been obvious even before he started scoring at the rate he has been doing.

Therefore, he will earn a transfer to a club of Champions League calibre sooner rather than later. A chance remains that he could be bound for Manchester within the next two weeks.

READ MORE: Man City defender deal close with medical arranged after Celtic hopes fade