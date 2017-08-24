Man City table bid for €40m-rated La Liga defender

Manchester City are interested in signing Espanyol defender Aaron Martin, according to reports in Spain.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, City have kept a close eye on the Spaniard for months and have opened up negotiations by tabling a €20million bid.

However, Martin renewed his contract in January and is tied to the Catalan side until 2022. In his new deal is a €40m buyout clause.

Real Madrid have shown interest in the defender – who primarily plays as a left-back – over the last few seasons.

The report states that should the 20-year-old move to the Premier League, Espanyol will look to replace him with former Watford man Miguel Layun.

Pep Guardiola has already bolstered his defence this summer by spending €130m on Danilo, Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy.

Martin plays for the Catalonia national football team and made his international debut for the in December 2016.