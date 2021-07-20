Manchester City are likely to ignore the chance to sign Nuno Mendes this summer amid claims director of football Txiki Begiristain feels his asking price is too steep this summer.

City are looking to strengthen on the left-hand side of their defence this summer. Benjamin Mendy has struggled to make progress due to injuries, forcing them to rely on Oleksandr Zinchenko playing out of position. Now, they are trying to find a specialist signing for the role.

Mendes is one of the hottest prospects on the market, having enjoyed a rapid rise since stepping into senior football last summer. He has already established himself as first choice at Sporting despite only recently turning 19.

The Portuguese club, who won their league title in 2020-21, have Mendes under contract until 2025. There is a €70m release clause in that contract, though they are seeking a more ‘modest’ €50m (£43.2m).

City have held talks with the player’s agent Jorge Mendes over a deal and are very much keen on signing the full-back.

However, despite their unlimited riches, Correio da Manhã claims City will turn their back on a prospective deal. That’s after the Portuguese outlet claimed Begiristain feels that Mendes is too pricey.

They claim that Sporting were banking on his sale this summer but City, despite talks with his agent, are yet to launch a bid.

Indeed, another paper, Record, claims there is something of a ‘transfer empasse’ between the two clubs. Furthermore, they claim that Mendes will now ‘only leave Alvalade in the winter market’.

They state that City are ready to gamble on still being able to sign the teenager in January. As such, they hope that Sporting’s desperation to sell him will increase by then and that their asking price will tumble further.

Of course, Record quite rightly points out that his other suitors could also gain encouragement by City’s transfer gamble.

Mendes is also being courted by Chelsea and Manchester United. As such, it’s believed they too could swoop either this summer or even in January.

Nuno Mendes reveals transfer truths

Speaking towards the end of last season, Mendes showed his maturity by refusing to discuss the speculation over his future.

“I’m only focused on Sporting,” he told RTP3. “These things I leave with my agent.

“For me it is indifferent: I am a Sporting player and it is Sporting that I have to focus on, not on the other clubs because that is not important.

“It doesn’t matter to me; I talk to my agent, it’s normal but he’s the one who takes care of that.

“There are things that are true and false [about interest from European clubs]. Now I’m focused on Sporting and now on the European Championship.”

