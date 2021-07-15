Man City turn to 486-goal striker after growing frustrated in Kane chase

Manchester City are reportedly growing frustrated in their chase for Harry Kane and have switched their focus to a Bundesliga goal machine instead.

Gabriel Jesus is currently City’s only recognised central striker as they prepare for the start of the new season. Record scorer Sergio Aguero was allowed to leave for Barcelona on a free transfer, with Tottenham talisman Kane strongly tipped to replace him at The Etihad.

The Premier League champions have already had a £100million bid for the England skipper knocked back.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy also remains adamant that the club’s biggest asset is going nowhere this summer, despite his desire to leave.

That stance has led to City turning their attention elsewhere. To that end, the Daily Mail states that Pep Guardiola is now keeping a close eye on Robert Lewandowski’s contract situation at Bayern Munich.

The Poland international’s current deal runs out in two year’s time, with the player earning around £300,000-a-week in Bavaria.

Bayern are fearful that they could lose the 32-year-old for a reduced transfer fee next summer. That concern has led to City stepping up their interest in the £54m-rated forward.

Lewandowski’s current salary would not be an issue for Guardiola’s men, while the City boss knows the player well from his two years in charge of Bayern between 2014 and 2016.

The former Dortmund attacker has got better with age and notched an incredible 48 goals last season.

His overall career record is also remarkable, with 486 strikes in 698 career games.

Grealish told to avoid City switch

Meanwhile, Jack Grealish has been advised against making a move to Manchester City from Aston Villa.

The attacking midfielder was a member of England’s squad for Euro 2020 after another successful season with Villa. After being in a relegation battle in 2019-20, Dean Smith’s side finished mid-table this time around. Grealish was a key player; his 16 goal contributions, between those he scored and assisted, was a career best.

As a result, his name has been linked with some of the league’s top teams again. Last summer, he was a target for Manchester United before signing a long-term contract extension at Villa. This year, he is being tipped to move to Manchester again – this time with United’s rivals, City.

Last month, there were claims that City could break the Premier League transfer record to sign Grealish. The chances of a £100m move rose when Villa reportedly changed their stance over his future. With his Euro 2020 commitments now complete, his club future will be in focus.

Villa have already signed Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City in a club-record deal. It may suggest they are preparing for life after Grealish, even if there is a chance they could play together.

City will only likely step up their pursuit now the Euros are over. However, former Liverpool star John Barnes has warned Grealish that moving to the Etihad Stadium may not be wise.

City already have too many No.10s

“Joining Man City might not be a wise move for Jack Grealish,” Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

“The player I’d expect to go is Harry Kane but I don’t know if he’ll want to join Manchester City or Manchester United.

“Is Man City the place for Jack Grealish? You’ve got Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden; you don’t need another number 10.

“If he goes there, what kind of player is he going to be? He’s not in the England team because you can’t play all number 10s.

“With the amount of attacking players City have – De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Foden and Raheem Sterling – whose place is he going to take in that team? If he doesn’t play ahead of them, why is he going to go to Man City?”

